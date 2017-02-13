Home / Home

Don’t fall for “Can you hear me” scam

Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    REGIONAL – It’s not a Verizon commercial: If you receive a phone call from someone asking “can you hear me,” hang up. You’re a potential victim in the latest scam circulating around the U.S.
    Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark said this new “can you hear me” con is actually a variation on earlier scams - primarily directed toward businesses. It is aimed at getting the victim to say the word “yes” in a phone conversation.
    That affirmative response is recorded by the fraudster and used to authorize unwanted charges.

