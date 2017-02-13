Don’t fall for “Can you hear me” scam
REGIONAL – It’s not a Verizon commercial: If you receive a phone call from someone asking “can you hear me,” hang up. You’re a potential victim in the latest scam circulating around the U.S.
Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark said this new “can you hear me” con is actually a variation on earlier scams - primarily directed toward businesses. It is aimed at getting the victim to say the word “yes” in a phone conversation.
That affirmative response is recorded by the fraudster and used to authorize unwanted charges.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95