Don’t miss the action at Carstens Farm Days

SHELBY - Iowa farm history will come to life September 10-11 at Carstens Farm during the 34th Annual Carstens Farm Days. Threshing machines, saw mill operations, crafters and vendors, quilt show, plus much more will abound at the farm. The Carstens family farm home and the many out-buildings will be open for tours. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Horse, steam and gas power

Come see steam engines powering antique threshing machines, antique machinery, a parade, crafts, and entertainment. More than 200 restored antique tractors will be on display. The original Carstens farm buildings will be open for tours. The buildings will be alive with demonstrations that will bring back memories for older visitors and teach valuable history lessons to young people.



