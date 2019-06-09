Don’t miss the action at Carstens Farm Days
SHELBY - Iowa farm history will come to life September 7-8 at Carstens Farm during the 37th Annual Carstens Farm Days. Threshing, sawmill operations, crafters and vendors, a quilt show and of course, tractors will be on display. The Farm Days show has something for everyone throughout the weekend.
