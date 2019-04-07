Donations needed to help fund future fireworks shows

HARLAN -- The yearly firework show will once again be on display at J.J. Jensen Park on Thursday, July 4. The show has entertained numerous Harlanites for more than 30 years. However, the show is impossible to be put on without the help of Harlan American Legion Post #150.

Every year the Legion attempts to raise $5,000 for the fireworks show. Funding comes from the Harlan community who donated during last year’s fireworks displays and from donations sent in to the American Legion’s address.

