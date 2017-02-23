DONE DEAL -- Iowa Code Chapter 20 gets an overhaul

HARLAN – Approximately 125 local residents turned out at a legislative briefing Saturday morning, Feb. 18 in Harlan to quiz local representatives Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) on legislative issues, by far the most discussed issue being changes to Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code regarding collective bargaining.

While many residents, the most vocal being teachers in the Harlan Community Schools, offered their opinions that the law’s changes will strip them of bargaining rights with their employers, the undercurrent of some frustration with local school leadership was evident from HCS’s educational staff.

