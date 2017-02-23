Home / Home
Harlan Community English Teacher Randi Daniels tells legislators that members of the local school board have never been in her classroom, while fellow teacher Michelle Burmeister listens.

DONE DEAL -- Iowa Code Chapter 20 gets an overhaul

Thu, 02/23/2017 - 12:00pm admin
Educators express nervousness about bargaining changes
I have never seen a school board member in my classroom, walking the halls, seeing what’s going on." -- HCHS English Teacher Randi Daniels

    HARLAN – Approximately 125 local residents turned out at a legislative briefing Saturday morning, Feb. 18 in Harlan to quiz local representatives Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) on legislative issues, by far the most discussed issue being changes to Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code regarding collective bargaining.
    While many residents, the most vocal being teachers in the Harlan Community Schools, offered their opinions that the law’s changes will strip them of bargaining rights with their employers, the undercurrent of some frustration with local school leadership was evident from HCS’s educational staff.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here