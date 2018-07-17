Dontje, Morton elected to Shelby City Council
SHELBY -- Donavon Gail Dontje and Robert Morton earned the most votes to be elected to the Shelby City Council in a special election held Tuesday, July 11.
Dontje tallied 92 votes while Morton received 77 votes. Karen Schleuter got 73 votes and Steven Edward Myers 31 votes.
The election was held to fill two council seats left vacant by the resignation of two council members recently.
