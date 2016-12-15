Doonan joins chamber as membership, events coordinator
HARLAN -- Kelly Doonan has joined the staff of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) as the new Membership and Events Coordinator.
A long-time resident of Shelby County, Kelly will provide SCCCI members with additional support to promote and engage their businesses, help in the recruitment of new business members to the organization, and plan the many SCCCI events and fundraisers throughout the year.
