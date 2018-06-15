Downtown facade project nearing completion

HARLAN – Several downtown businesses in the historic downtown Harlan business district are finishing up facade projects funded in part by a state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Eight businesses participated in the downtown façade grant program during the last year including Tiarks School of Dance, Beauty N the Beast, Ouren Real Estate, Brick Wall Gallery, Goozman’s Westside Barn and Grill, Gussied Up, Leah Marie Photography and Bauer’s Shoe Store.

The façade updates have included nine buildings as Goozman’s occupies two of the original buildings on the square.

More than $600,000 has been invested in the renovations. Initial estimated for the cost of the renovations were split between the business owner (25 percent), the City of Harlan (25 percent) and a grant received by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). Through the process, some business owners increased their share of contribution to address specific changes/alterations they requested from the initial estimated to the finished facades.

Cornerstone Commercial Contractors, Corning, has been the lead contractor for the project, RDG Planning and Design, Des Moines, was selected as the architectural firm for the program, and Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), Atlantic, was the grant administrator.

Construction activities began in June, 2017, and final completion is expected this year in mid July.

