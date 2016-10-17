Downtown sound system funding secured

HARLAN – The City of Harlan has signed off on a project spearheaded by volunteers to implement a sound system in downtown Harlan.

The Friends of the Downtown group has worked tirelessly during the past year to fundraise and obtain grants for the project, which will see the installation of a sound system – speakers on the corners of the Harlan downtown square. Music will be played through the speakers, which also can be utilized as a PA system for downtown events such as Relay for Life.