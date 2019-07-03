Dr. Tom Osborne visits Harlan Community

HARLAN -- Former Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Dr. Tom Osborne visited Harlan Community Schools Friday, March 1 as part of the school district’s celebration of its TeamMates Mentoring Program. There were approximately 75 people in attendance for the meet and greet, photo opportunities and silent auction with proceeds to benefit the local TeamMates chapter for outings such as movies, bowling, zoo or Creighton basketball games. Osborne spoke for about 30 minutes about the importance of mentoring, saying it’s one of the best things you can give another person is your time. It’s important to provide affirmation and let people realize their strengths and how the effects of mentoring someone can be long-lasting for both the mentor and mentee. Osborne’s grandfather was a bit of a mentor in his own way, which influenced Osborne to become a mentor and begin the TeamMates program. TeamMates matches students with adult mentors in the community.