DuVal honored at April 30 American Red Cross blood drive

HARLAN -- Julie DuVal has dedicated much of her life giving back to the Harlan community. The Harlan High School math teacher is a member of the First Baptist Church and has coached high school volleyball for 19 years.

DuVal was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and will likely need blood products as part of her treatment. Her friends and co-workers are inviting the entire Harlan community, especially staff and students at HCHS, to support DuVal by donating blood in her name at this upcoming drive.

