Dye Street lots available for $1,000 each
HARLAN – The City of Harlan is actively marketing available lots in its G.H. Christiansen subdivision in north Harlan, and recently has put together a marketing packet of information for anyone interested in building a home in the community’s newest subdivision. In recent months six lots have been sold for four different housing developments in the subdivision.
Lots are available for only $1,000 each, officials said, making it an attractive area for new construction.
Although the lots have been available for the past few years, the city is making a more concerted effort this fall and winter to let the public know there are many building lots available for future construction.
