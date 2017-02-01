Dye Street lots available for $1,000 each

HARLAN – The City of Harlan is actively marketing available lots in its G.H. Christiansen subdivision in north Harlan, and recently has put together a marketing packet of information for anyone interested in building a home in the community’s newest subdivision. In recent months six lots have been sold for four different housing developments in the subdivision.

Lots are available for only $1,000 each, officials said, making it an attractive area for new construction.

Although the lots have been available for the past few years, the city is making a more concerted effort this fall and winter to let the public know there are many building lots available for future construction.