E-EHK, IKM-M to share superintendent

REGIONAL -- The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton (Exira-EHK) Community School Board approved early last week sharing a superintendent with the IKM Manning School District.

“We signed a one-year sharing agreement to see how it goes,” said Exira-EHK Superintendent Trevor Miller.

The share could bring significant financial benefits to both communities’ schools, as it would help both districts with state operational sharing dollars.

Over the course of two years, the two districts could see about $100,000 in total.

Each district will receive funding for eight students at $6,700 each. Combined with the schools’ split payment of benefits and salary for Miller, by fiscal year 2019, the districts will be reaping the rewards.

