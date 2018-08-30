Earling’s Book loves bowling

EARLING -- Bernice Book, 93, has been bowling for around 68 years.

Book was born in Panama but moved to Earling after getting married. She has seven children and inherited nine children along with their spouses and children from her second marriage.

She started bowling in Iowa around 1950 or ‘60.

“I was in Detroit, Michigan in 1945 and I bowled once and I started in a league, but then I came back to Iowa,” Book said.

When she came back, people were bowling because Dunlap had built a new bowling alley.

She initially started bowling in couples with her first husband, but switched to ladies leagues after he died. In the 68 years she has been bowling, she has only missed one year.

When she first started, they would meet every Monday night.

