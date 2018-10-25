Earling fire chief dies at fire call

EARLING -- Earling Fire Chief Tom Henrich died in the line of duty Saturday, Oct. 20 after responding to a combine fire near Earling.

Shelby County Emergency Management reports that on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 2:40 p.m., a 911 call was received at the EMA 911 Center regarding a combine and field fire near Highway 37 and Hazel Road.

Units from Earling Fire and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched with mutual aid from Defiance and Irwin Fire. Shortly after Earling Fire arrived on scene, a medical incident occurred, and Henrich fell ill while working the fire call. Immediate emergency medical assistance was provided by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and Earling, Defiance and Irwin EMTs who witnessed the incident.

Henrich was transported to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.