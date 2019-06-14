Earling, officials subject of discrimination lawsuit

EARLING – The City of Earling and two of its officials are being sued in Shelby County District Court by the Iowa Civil Rights Commission (ICRC) for alleged discriminatory housing practices.

In a petition filed in Shelby County District Court, the ICRC is asking the court to declare defendants’ discriminatory housing practices violate Iowa Code; enjoin defendants and their agents, employees, successors and other persons from violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act by discriminating on the basis of disability and unreasonable refusing requests for reasonable accommodations; failing or refusing to take affirmative steps necessary to prevent the recurrence of any discriminatory conduct in the future; and restraining defendants from enforcing the animal control ordinance with respect to an individual’s assistance animals.

The ICRC is asking for the court to award appropriate monetary damages due to the alleged discrimination, punitive damages, costs, preventative relieve including a permanent or temporary injunction, assess a civil penalty against defendants, and any other relief.

