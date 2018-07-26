Earling seeking title to abandoned property
EARLING – The City of Earling has filed a petition in Shelby County District Court seeking title to an abandoned property within the city limits.
The city filed the petition July 5 under Chapter 657A.10A of the Iowa Code regarding abandoned property. Defendants in the petition include Vaughn Gross, the State of Iowa Department of Human Services, Shelby County, and other persons in possession.
According to the petition, Gross is the deedholder of the property located at 306 2nd Ave. and 306A 2nd Ave. in Earling. The Iowa Department of Human Services may have an interest in the property as a creditor of medical assistance debt; Shelby County may have an interest in the property due to delinquent property taxes; and other persons may also have an interest in the property, the petition alleges.
