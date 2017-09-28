Early morning fire in Panama; woman found deceased

PANAMA – On Monday, Sept. 25 at approximately 2:38 a.m., a house fire was located by a Shelby County deputy at 201 S 2nd St. in Panama.

Panama Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene as well as Portsmouth Fire and Rescue, Earling Fire and Rescue, Westphalia Fire and Rescue and Medivac Ambulance/Rescue.

Found inside the residence was an 87-year-old female, Norine Mahlberg, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.