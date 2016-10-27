Early voting begins in Shelby County

COUNTY – Early voting in Shelby County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election is currently under way, and local officials said they are ready for anyone to cast ballots either by absentee ballot or by just stopping by the courthouse in Harlan to cast votes.

Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Marsha Carter said her office is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for voting, as well as two upcoming Saturdays – October 29 and November 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each of those days for Shelby Countians to cast votes.