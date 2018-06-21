Home / Home
Shelby County had more than three inches of rain Sunday, June 10, and then the heat set in later in the week with a heat advisory issued and temperatures above 95.

Earth vs. wind, wind wins

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 3:16pm admin

    HARLAN -- On Thursday, June 14, a front came through in the morning with high winds that broke off a large branch from one of Patty Allen's trees at 1604 West Park St.
    Allen said she heard a screeching sound after a large gust of wind and when she looked over the branch was down.
  

