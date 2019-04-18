EASTER EGG HUNT
HARLAN -- The Girl Scout Easter Egg Hunt featured a football field full of colorful eggs and prizes on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Harlan. Area businesses donated numerous prizes for the event as well as $1,000 worth of candy. Girl Scout volunteers planned and conducted three egg hunts for different age levels. Children were also able to visit with the Easter Bunny.
