Eight national BPA finalists from HCHS
HARLAN – Eight Harlan Community High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students earned high honors at nationals this month, named national finalists among a variety of contests they competed in while at the national event held in Dallas, TX.
Adam Kohl, Ellen Keast, Eli Boldan, Mason Peters, Jay Swanson, Alana Monson, Tyler Buman and Tyler Schaben all have been recognized nationally. The students qualified for the national competition by placing high at the state level earlier this year.
BPA Instructor Chad Swanson said it was a great showing for the students representing HCHS in Dallas.
