Electric, water rate modifications expected in Aug.

HARLAN -- Proposed modifications to the Electric Utility and Water Utility rates were tabled at the HMU June 22 meeting but are expected to be acted on at their July 13 meeting.

The proposals show some billing change and “step” modifications to the electric rates but most customers will not notice a change in their monthly billing. Water rates, however, will increase at approximately 3.25 percent for all classifications as well as restructuring the tiers from 4 to 2 in usage bases.

They expect the rate for interruptible users to increase 9.25 percent for all gallons used and will no longer have a tiers structure.

These proposed changes will go into place some time in late-August if action is, in fact, taken at the July 13 meeting.