Eleven to vie for Shelby County Fair Queen honors

COUNTY -- Eleven young women are in the running to be crowned Shelby County Fair Queen this week.

Coronation will take place Thursday evening, July 13 in the show ring at the fairgrounds at 8 p.m. The new queen will reign over the Shelby County Fair as well as represent the county at the state fair in August.

Contestants for fair queen were judged June 24 on criteria including beauty, charm, poise, personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, and citizenship as well as overall appearance.

