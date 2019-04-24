Eliminating unpleasant odor top priority for Essentia plant
HARLAN – Officials with the Essentia plant in east Harlan said this week it’s their top priority to eliminate the unpleasant odor that on occasion emanates from the company’s lagoons and wafting into the town.
John Abell, a representative of the plant, said officials believe the odor that was apparent a year ago at this time, and has resurfaced in recent weeks, is the result of the lagoons turning over, and the odor is a common result that happens in the spring.
