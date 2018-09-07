Elk Horn to add handicapped ADA accessible walking trail

ELK HORN -- Elk Horn is currently planning and funding a 1,800 foot trail in the city park that will comply with the American with Disabilities Act in regards to walking trails.

The trail will connect all of the shelter houses, putt-putt golf, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts and the playground equipment.

Snyder and Associates, an engineering, planning and design firm, engineered the project and the new trail is estimated to cost $150,000.

Some of the funding for the project came from left over money that they received to create a trail from downtown Elk Horn to the Danish Museum after being recognized as one of the Iowa Great places.

Along with matching funds from Regional Planning Affiliation in Omaha, a program created by the Iowa Department of Transportation to provide regional transportation planning outside in rural areas, the RPA was also able to get Elk Horn a grant for $100,000.