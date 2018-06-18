ELK HORN LIBRARY EXPANDING

ELK HORN -- The Elk Horn library is expanding, with construction beginning last week on a 900 square foot addition.

Planning for this addition started last fall. The addition will connect to the library’s existing children’s area and will add space that can be used by patrons of all ages for meetings and programming. This space will also include a handicap accessible restroom, kitchen space, and space for storage.

“Right now, we don’t have any type of meeting room or programming room, because our library is all open, so this is going to be a room that is closed off,” the Library Director Alissa LaCanne said.

The rest of the library is carpeted but the new space will be tiled. LaCanne said the tile will be an “easy clean” for projects or crafts with children.

The total cost will be $152,000. LaCanne said a series of fund-raisers are planned and a portion of Tivoli Fest proceeds will go toward this cost.

