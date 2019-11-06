Elk Horn native pens new book

ELK HORN – A former Elk Horn resident has released his latest book, Ancestral Quest, an evoking book that delves into the astuteness of understanding one’s heritage and discovering its wisdom.

Jim Redman is a 1978 graduate of Elk Horn-Kimballton High School, and a 1982 graduate of Iowa State University. He spent his accounting career in Oklahoma, and now resides in Estes Park, CO. Upon retirement he completed his book that has now been published.

Ancestral Quest is said to be a profound book that takes readers to reminisce their ancestry and learn its lessons.

