ELK HORN WINS TOURISM AWARD
ELK HORN -- The World Æbleskiver Major League Eating Contest in Elk Horn was the recipient of a tourism award during the Iowa Tourism Conference held recently.
The Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa presented 27 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry at a ceremony in Sioux City during the 2017 Iowa Tourism Conference last month.
