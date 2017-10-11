Home / Home
Accepting the award was Lisa Riggs, manager, Danish Windmill, from Director of Tourism Shawna Lode (right) and President of Travel Federation of Iowa Andy Milam (left).

ELK HORN WINS TOURISM AWARD

Fri, 11/10/2017 - 12:30pm admin

ELK HORN -- The World Æbleskiver Major League Eating Contest in Elk Horn was the recipient of a tourism award during the Iowa Tourism Conference held recently.
    The Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa presented 27 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry at a ceremony in Sioux City during the 2017 Iowa Tourism Conference last month.

