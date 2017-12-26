EMA staff won’t receive one percent salary hike

COUNTY – Employees of the Shelby County Emergency Management Association (EMA) who may have received a positive performance review this fall won’t be getting a one percent salary increase come January 1 due to alleged management error.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors said they had not received the required documentation from EMA management showing the employees who received positive performance evaluations. The board on Tuesday, Dec. 19 approved the one percent salary increase for all county employees who received a positive evaluation, except for EMA employees.

