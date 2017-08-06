EMT offers safety tips for accident scenes
HARLAN -- As an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Dick “Slider” Gilmore has been mistaken for Jesus, the devil, a mental patient, a doctor and the cowardly lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Yet before this training, and the 20 years of experience that would follow his EMT training, Gilmore would come upon an accident that would change his life.
The accident, a head-on collision involving a semi, was fatal. To this day, he remembers first arriving on the scene.
