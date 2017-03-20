Entrances to Harlan to receive new signage

HARLAN – New entrance signs into the Harlan community may be installed as early as this year as city officials firm up design plans and look to let bids for the project in the next three-five months.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys said the project began back in 2014, and was included with a list of projects as part of a bond issue at that time. The entrance signs are part of an overall $273,000 project that also includes a 6th, 7th and 12th Streets lighting project.

The sign project funding initially was funded through the bond issue, but the city diverted those earmarked funds to the Pioneer Park trail project due to not receiving Department of Transportation grant funding as expected for that project. Through working with the DOT and MAPA (Metropolitan Area Planning Agency), the city has now received funding for the entrance sign project.