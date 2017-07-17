ERNST QUIZZED ON HEALTH CARE

HARLAN -- Health care questions hailed upon Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) during her town hall meeting Monday morning, July 10 at Harlan Community High School in Harlan.

The questions came from constituents who formed a crowd of approximately 150. For these constituents, the topics around health care could not be discussed in the rigid terms of policy.

One man, Craig Gill, spoke of his struggle with Type One Diabetes, which he has had since the age of seven.

