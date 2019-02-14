Ernst tours Smitty Bee Honey Sat.
DEFIANCE -- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made a stop in Defiance Saturday, Feb. 9 to tour Smitty Bee Honey. Ernst was in western Iowa as part of her 99-county tour for 2019. Earlier in the day she held a town hall meeting in Audubon where she met with constituents. The stop at Smitty Bee Honey was not open to the public.
