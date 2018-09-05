Home / Home

Essentia making progress on reducing odor emissions

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:59am admin
Chemical treatment, adjustments should help

    HARLAN – Essentia Protein Solutions continues to work on reducing odor coming from its lagoons east of Harlan, a representative from the company said this week.
    John Abell said with the guidance of the company’s environmental engineering group and chemical company, Essentia has started a chemical treatment process that should reduce odor emissions.
 

