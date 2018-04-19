Essentia statement on odor issue at plant

HARLAN -- An official from the Essentia plant east of Harlan said Thursday, April 12 his company is working on the issue.

In a statement, John Abell, a representative from the plant, said, “We have been in contact with the DNR and the Shelby County Environmental Department and also with the Environmental Engineering group at Essentia. Essentia has sampled and is taking sampling to determine a mitigation plan if required. Thank you.”

For about a month, south and east winds have drawn the unpleasant odor into town on occasion. City officials and environmental health have been awaiting word from the plant that officials there have been investigating the issue.