An Exciting Evening

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School basketball players, students, faculty, guests and community residents recognized the 380th anniversary of the National Guard during its Hawkeye Ten basketball conference match-up against the Red Oak Tigers Friday, Jan. 20 at the HCHS gymnasium.

Besides great basketball action for both the boys’ and girls’ teams, Harlan Community and Red Oak fans were treated to an Iowa Army and Air National Guard color guard immediately prior to the girls’ game, recognition of military veterans, and a special presentation to the school district by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) by Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt, Deputy Commanding General for Operations, Iowa Army National Guard.