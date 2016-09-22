Exira-EHK celebrating Homecoming
ELK HORN – It’s Homecoming week, and the Exira, Elk Horn and Kimballton communities are celebrating with the Exira-EHK School District under the theme Box Office Blitz.
Homecoming king and queen candidates have been selected and include front L to R – Sadie Schultes, Rachel Walker, Malaina Leader and Maggie Rasmussen. Back L to R – Cole Bruns, Chris Paulsen, Gage Lauritsen and Tyson Patridge.
Crown bearers are Zoey Rasmussen and Ty Bowlin.
