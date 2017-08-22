Exira-EHK proposing $3.9 million bond issue

ELK HORN -- A $3.9 million general obligation school bond will be on the ballot for Sept. 12 in Elk Horn and Exira.

The bond would be used to make repairs and improvements to the Elk Horn and Exira school campuses which were originally built in the 1950s. Many of the improvements would be done to replace outdated equipment such as the boiler, which has been there since the building was constructed.

Other additions include a new energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system as well as secure entrance doors. The schools are also looking to add new LED lighting for their football field and baseball field, as well as new bleachers.

