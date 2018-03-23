Exira-EHK School Board okays sale of GO bonds
ELK HORN -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton School Board has approved the sale of not to exceed $3.9 million in general obligation bonds, to be used for capital improvements at school buildings in Elk Horn and Exira.
Bids were set to be opened yesterday, Monday, March 19, and were expected to be considered by the board for action at the meeting of the board Monday.
The dist
