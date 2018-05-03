Exira/EH-K’s Bricker 25th at regional spelling bee

ELK HORN -- It was the first year for the E/EH-K school champion to attend, and Bricker participated and finished with a tie for 25th place out of 60 school champion spellers. She is the daughter of Nikki and John Bricker of Elk Horn.

The champion will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the Scripps Spelling Bee Program is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. “We are very proud of Emily for placing a tie for 25th at Regional Spelling Bee Finals and representing Exira-EHK Schools. She was amazing. She will remember this great academic experience for a lifetime. Congratulations, goes out to Emily,” said Lisa Dreier, TAG Instructor.

Bricker added, “The Spelling Bee Finals was a very great experience but took a lot of courage! The entire evening was spectacular. I will try hard to get back again next year.”