Exira/EH-K $3.9 million bond issue on Tuesday ballot

ELK HORN -- A $3.9 million general obligation school bond will be on the ballot for Sept. 12 in Elk Horn and Exira.

If approved, bond issue proceeds will be used to make repairs and improvements to the Elk Horn and Exira school campuses, originally built in the 1950s. Many of the improvements would be done to replace outdated equipment such as the boiler, which has been there since the building was constructed.

Other additions include a new energy efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system as well as secure entrance doors. The schools are also looking to add new LED lighting for their football field and baseball field, as well as new bleachers.

Much of the action being taken now is used as an attempt to be proactive instead of reactive. The 1958 boiler in the Elk Horn building poses one of the biggest threats as the parts to repair the equipment are hard to find. Emergency repair could be extremely expensive if the machine were to break down suddenly.

