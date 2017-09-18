Exira/EH-K bond issue approved
REGIONAL -- Voters in the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton School District gave approval to a $3.9 million bond issue Tuesday that will help the district grow into the future.
The general obligation bond issue for district facility improvements garnered 72.27 percent voter approval, with 258 yes votes compared to 99 no votes. The issue needed a 60 percent approval to pass.
