EXTREME COLD GRIPS SHELBY COUNTY
COUNTY -- Temperatures in Harlan and Shelby County this week were the coldest, with wind chill, in nearly 25 years, according to the National Weather Service. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, the temperature in Harlan on the CG Therkildsen Activity Center sign was -14, and wind chills overnight were calculated at nearly 40 degrees below zero. Many schools and businesses in the region were closed on Wednesday. The good news is temperatures are expected to rebound this weekend with highs in the positive 40s.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95