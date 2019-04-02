EXTREME COLD GRIPS SHELBY COUNTY

COUNTY -- Temperatures in Harlan and Shelby County this week were the coldest, with wind chill, in nearly 25 years, according to the National Weather Service. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, the temperature in Harlan on the CG Therkildsen Activity Center sign was -14, and wind chills overnight were calculated at nearly 40 degrees below zero. Many schools and businesses in the region were closed on Wednesday. The good news is temperatures are expected to rebound this weekend with highs in the positive 40s.