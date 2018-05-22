FAA publishes Airworthiness Directive on HondaJet

HARLAN -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has delivered an Airworthiness Directive regarding the braking system on HA-420 HondaJets.

An article in Business Aviation reveals that the directive (2018-06-10) requires a temporary revision to the flight manual calling for replacing faulty brake valves upon condition as well as for pilot brake checks.

The directive was announced because of “reports of unannunciated asymmetic braking during ground operations and landing deceleration.”

One such HondaJet, registered to KSI Business Aircraft, was landing at the Harlan Muncipal Airport April 17 when it veered off the runway. The jet remained at the airport while authorities from the FAA and Honda Aircraft investigated the incident.

