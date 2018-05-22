FAA publishes Airworthiness Directive on HondaJet
HARLAN -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has delivered an Airworthiness Directive regarding the braking system on HA-420 HondaJets.
An article in Business Aviation reveals that the directive (2018-06-10) requires a temporary revision to the flight manual calling for replacing faulty brake valves upon condition as well as for pilot brake checks.
The directive was announced because of “reports of unannunciated asymmetic braking during ground operations and landing deceleration.”
One such HondaJet, registered to KSI Business Aircraft, was landing at the Harlan Muncipal Airport April 17 when it veered off the runway. The jet remained at the airport while authorities from the FAA and Honda Aircraft investigated the incident.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95