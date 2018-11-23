Fabulous Frosty Celebration! Holidays on Main in Avoca
AVOCA -- Downtown Avoca is celebrating a Fabulous Frosty Event on Saturday, November 24 from 3-7 p.m. to celebrate Holidays on Main, and everyone is invited. The event offers food, fun, and unique entertainment for all ages.
The fun-filled afternoon begins at 3 p.m.
