Home / Home

Fair Parade Route

Thu, 07/12/2018 - 10:16am admin
Need a handy map - here you go - jpg and pdf available

Looking to attend today's 2018 Shelby County Fair, see the map for the best place to sit - and be sure and get out of that sun - whew it's gonna be a hot one.....but it's Fair Week...it always is!

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

2018 parade route.pdf

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here