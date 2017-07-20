Home / Home
Emma Barnes (middle) was named fair queen. First runner-up was Cassidy Robinson (left) and second runner-up was Jessica Buman.Shelby County Hall of Fame awardee Joanne Christensen was presented her award by fair board president Justin AhrenholtzFamily members (back L to R) -- Aaron Johannsen, Jacob Blum and Tyler Johannsen and (Front L to R ) Katie Monski, Ashley Johannsen, Kim Johannsen and Cathy Johannsen accepted the Hall of Fame award for the late Chris Johannsen.

FAIR QUEEN HONORS

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 1:21pm admin
Emma Barnes crowned fair queen; Joanne Christensen, late Chris Johannsen Hall of Fame inductees

    HARLAN -- Thursday was a busy night with the crowning of the fair queen and announcement of Hall of Fame honors at the Shelby County Fair.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here