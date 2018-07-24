Home / Home
Robinson (middle) reigned over the weekend’s fair activities along with the two runners-up princesses Allyssa Obrecht, left, (first runner-up) and Emily Taggs (second runner-up). See this week’s Harlan News-Advertiser on Friday for fair highlights.

FAIR QUEEN HONORS

Tue, 07/24/2018 - 1:28pm admin
Robinson crowned Shelby County Fair Queen

    COUNTY -- Cassidy Robinson was crowned Shelby County Fair Queen during ceremonies held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Thursday evening, July 12. 

