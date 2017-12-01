Faith Sound kicks off 42nd year

HARLAN – Faith Sound, the interdenominational, contemporary music group based out of Harlan, has kicked off its concert season with performances in Harlan and an upcoming performance on Sun., Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.

Now in its 42nd year, members of the group are students in 7th-12th grade from Harlan and surrounding communities, representing seven churches from the region.