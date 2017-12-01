Home / Home
Members of Faith Sound for 2017 include: front, l-r: Charlotte Lotenschtein, Katelyn Kluver, Emma Herzberg, Emily Taggs, Chloe Brouillard. Middle, Emma Schechinger, David Kluver. Back, Camron Buck, Samuel Andersen, Gabe Madson, Caitlin Bissen, Nick Andersen. Not pictured are Emily Ask and Kaleb Ask.

Faith Sound kicks off 42nd year

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – Faith Sound, the interdenominational, contemporary music group based out of Harlan, has kicked off its concert season  with performances in Harlan and an upcoming performance on Sun., Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.
    Now in its 42nd year, members of the group are students in 7th-12th grade from Harlan and surrounding communities, representing seven churches from the region.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here